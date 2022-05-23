Heartland Votes
10 years and counting: Missouri tops list for problem puppy mills, Humane Society report states

The Show-Me State has 26 locations and has been atop the list for a decade.
Missouri ranked as the worst state in the country for puppy mills, according to the U.S. Humane Society.
Missouri ranked as the worst state in the country for puppy mills, according to the U.S. Humane Society.(KY3)
By Angie Ricono
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Humane Society has released its “Horrible Hundred” list where it calls out problem puppy mills across the nation.

Missouri tops that list for 10 years straight with 26 locations being named. Kansas is in the top five states too, tied with Wisconsin with seven locations.

The report reveals many of the breeders have made the Humane Society’s “Horrible Hundred” list numerous times. One Missouri breeder has been on the list five times, another seven times.

The report questions the response in Missouri and other states when inspectors discover problems and calls for “authorities to take stronger action on dealers in this report, especially repeat offenders.”

The Humane Society makes the list by reviewing government reports and inspections. The reports in Missouri revealed injured and dead animals. Numerous locations lacked proof of veterinary care and thin dogs where ribs could be seen. Other locations lacked water and animals were covered in feces.

The locations called out by the Humane Society outline how breeders get in trouble, dodge inspections and simply change names or owners on paper. Rarely, there is serious accountability.

One breeder failed to even let inspectors in and eventually faced a suspension of his license for seven days. Another breeder paid $100 fine after failing two consecutive inspections, according to the report.

The Humane Society encourages potential pet owners to meet breeders where the puppy was born and raised. It discourages pet store sales, parking lot transactions and internet sales.

There are an estimated 10,000 active puppy mills in the United States, according to the Humane Society.

