Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Southern California firefighters have found one person dead and three people injured on a beach below an ocean cliff.

Police in the city of Palos Verdes Estates called firefighters before dawn Monday to report a possible person over the side of the cliff.

Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.

Fire dispatch supervisor Martin Rangel says one person was dead, two had trauma and one was suffering from minor injuries.

The victims are two females and two males. Officials say they have no details on what happened.

A trail runs along the top of the bluff high above the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
Emergency crews responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday...
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash
In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case...
Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse
Holly Smith of Barnhart has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, among other charges,...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI after motorcyclist’s death

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The death of a 51-year-old Fenton man is under investigation in Jefferson County, Missouri.
Homicide under investigation in Jefferson County, Mo.
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims