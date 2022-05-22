Marion man arrested on charges of sexual abuse

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Marion man on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and one count of Unlawful Restraint.

In March, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 began an investigation around a case of alleged sexual abuse by 41-year-old Christopher Sollers.

After finding evidence in support of the allegation, the investigation was then turned over to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Agents with ISP DCI Zone 7 arrested Sollers on May 20 at 3:30 p.m.

He has been taken to the Williamson County Jail.

