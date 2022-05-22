BBB: Increase in scams on baby formula

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scammers are always looking for the next way to make money. Officials said mothers searching for baby formula in the midst of a shortage are now scammers’ latest victims.

According to Whitney Quick with the Better Business Bureau, people usually fall for these scams through an ad, post or social media group that says that they have baby formula.

The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message showing pictures of the cans that are available. The buyer sends money, but the formula never arrives.

“This is something that we see a lot with online purchase scams do scammers usually take advantage of people in vulnerable situations like these moms are right now. So, scammers always look for chaos because in chaos,” Quick said.

She said in times like these, where mothers are in need of baby formula, they become easier targets of scams.

“We see this happen after natural disasters where scammers will go into situations pose as help.”

Quick says reporting the crimes is important.

“You want to make sure that you are reporting the fraud. If it happens on Facebook, you want to make sure that you’re reporting it on Facebook,” Quick said.

She said the same goes for any other site.

“Instagram, Amazon, Google Pay Pal, always report with your credit card company and you’ve used your credit card,” Quick said.

