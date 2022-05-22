Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized

Heartland Votes
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was hospitalized after a helicopter crash at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

According to Battalion Chief Shawn Morris with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews received reports of the crash and arrived on scene to airport employees providing one person with medical attention.

He says there was a helicopter crash involving a single occupant who was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center by North Scot Ambulance District.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

