Heartland Votes
Grizz super fan battling Cerebral Palsy goes viral with tweet about Ja Morant

By Kelli Cook
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grit and grind mentality to get stronger and overcome milestones is exactly what one of the 901′s biggest Grizzlies fans does every day, living by Ja Morant’s mantra “Welcome to the Dark.”

This week Grizzlies super fan Jade Rogers learned that the entire 901, including Ja, is supporting her in a fight against Cerebral Palsy.

You may be wondering what a 31-year-old woman with a severe disability since birth has in common with an international basketball star like Ja Morant.

She doesn’t defy gravity on the court, but she does defy the odds every day.

“CP doesn’t define you. It’s just part of you and even though you have it you can still do things, you just might do them differently, but every little, small victory means more than you can put it in words,” said Rogers.

It is hard, but every day Jade puts in the work.

It’s painful work.

Jade has had countless surgeries on her legs, back and tendons.

When Jade surpassed a major milestone Wednesday during a physical therapy session, she shared the video on twitter.

All that hard work to stand on her own for 15 seconds, a new personal best.

“I thought this just reminds me of what Ja said doing the work in the dark so I’m going to put that in my tweet and it just went crazy from there,” said Jade.

“Welcome to the Dark” is a mantra Morant lives by.

It’s a simple of way of saying the real work is done in the dark so you can shine in the light.

Jade’s message resonated with fans.

24 hours later her tweet was retweeted over 4,000 times.

Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated picked up the story and ye Ja Morant gave it a retweet as well.

He said, “Keep going Jade. I’m with you.”

Countless people sent tweets to Jade with encouraging messages.

Jade said, “It’s incredible. The thing about Grizz fans we call them on Twitter is everyone is so supportive of each other, and we come together and support each other.”

“I think that’s what grit and grind has always been about, it’s a mentality and you just push through even when it’s hard and you just keep being you,” said Jade.

Jade says she is always setting new goals. She now wants to be able to stand on her own for 20 seconds!

She also says she wants to continue to spread the word of cerebral palsy.

You can find more information here: What is Cerebral Palsy? | CDC

