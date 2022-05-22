Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Nice to start the week, but more heavy rain on the horizon....
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Unusually mild but mainly dry conditions will last for another day or two, before rain and thunderstorms return.   Although we’ve had some thin spots in the clouds, it looks like tonight will remain on the mostly cloudy side,   keeping overnight temps up a bit.  None the less it will be a cooler night with official lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.  Monday will be a very pleasant day with partly cloudy and mild conditions:  highs in the 70s and dew points near 50.

The next problem period will be late Tuesday through early Thursday with periods of showers and thunderstorms likely.  A few strong storms will of course be possible but the main issue looks to be excessive rainfall,  especially given yesterday’s heavy rainfall.  It will get a bit warmer and more humid Tuesday into Wednesday, but an upper trough will give us one more shot of cooler air on Thursday and Friday before much warmer weather returns next weekend.

