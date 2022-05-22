Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Cool Sunday, wet again this week

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 5/22
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be an unusually cool day on the back side of yesterday’s weather system.

Brian Alworth says patchy light rain looks to linger into the morning hours, especially in our southeastern counties.

But even this afternoon it looks to remain mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the 65 to 70 range.

Today’s high is 64, going for a high of 68.

Clouds will gradually clear out tonight, and by daybreak Monday morning we’ll likely see temps ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday looks like a pleasant day, with more sun but mild temps and low humidity levels.

Wet and unsettled weather returns on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
A tree fell over North Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. Saturday, May 21 around 11:20 a.m.
First Alert: Scattered showers overnight
Strong storms led to power outages across the Heartland on Saturday, May 21.
Power outages reported in the Heartland
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

A tree fell over North Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. Saturday, May 21 around 11:20 a.m.
First Alert: Scattered showers overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few storms possible Saturday. Cooler Sunday.