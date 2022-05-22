First Alert: Cool Sunday, wet again this week

(KFVS) - Today will be an unusually cool day on the back side of yesterday’s weather system.

Brian Alworth says patchy light rain looks to linger into the morning hours, especially in our southeastern counties.

But even this afternoon it looks to remain mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with highs in the 65 to 70 range.

Today’s high is 64, going for a high of 68.

Clouds will gradually clear out tonight, and by daybreak Monday morning we’ll likely see temps ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday looks like a pleasant day, with more sun but mild temps and low humidity levels.

Wet and unsettled weather returns on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.