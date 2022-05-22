Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fellow officers, families remember fallen officers in southeast Missouri

Fellow law enforcement and families attended a ceremony honoring fallen officers in southeast Missouri.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement from around the southeast Missouri area came together on Saturday, May 21 to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Officers and family members attended the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Cape Girardeau to pause and remember more than 50 officers from the area that have died in the line-of-duty.

We had a humbling opportunity to be a part of this year's Law Enforcement Memorial. We are so grateful to SALT - Seniors...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

We talked with officers who said this was important to remember and honor the men and women that served our area that passed away too soon.

“There is no greater honor than honoring these men and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice for law enforcement for their communities and everything like that,” Missouri Highway Patrol Lt. Mike Lynch said. “We keep the honor going for their families, we keep the honor going for the communities they serve. That’s the greatest thing we can do for them.”

“They had families, they had mothers, they had fathers, they have brothers, sisters, we’re here to pay homage to them and to always remind them that we will never forget the sacrifice that their family member made,” Seniors and Lawmen Together member Doug Austin said.

The keynote speaker of the event was the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The ceremony was hosted by the Seniors And Lawmen Together organization.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
Arnold 141/21
10 tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
All of the Heartland is under a severe threat Level 2 out of 5 for storms today. Damaging...
First Alert: Thunderstorm threat continues this evening
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill
Strong storms led to power outages across the Heartland on Saturday, May 21.
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Latest News

Strong storms led to power outages across the Heartland on Saturday, May 21.
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Fellow law enforcement and families attended a ceremony honoring fallen officers in southeast...
Ceremony honors fallen southeast Mo. officers
Hundreds lined the streets of Murray to honor fallen chief deputy.
Hundreds gather for procession in Murray to honor fallen chief deputy
Hundreds lined the streets of Murray, Ky. on Saturday, May 21 to pay respects to fallen officer...
Hundreds line streets of Murray to pay respect to Calloway Co. chief deputy killed in officer-involved shooting