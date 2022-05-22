Fellow officers, families remember fallen officers in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement from around the southeast Missouri area came together on Saturday, May 21 to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Officers and family members attended the Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony in Cape Girardeau to pause and remember more than 50 officers from the area that have died in the line-of-duty.

We had a humbling opportunity to be a part of this year's Law Enforcement Memorial. We are so grateful to SALT - Seniors... Posted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 21, 2022

We talked with officers who said this was important to remember and honor the men and women that served our area that passed away too soon.

“There is no greater honor than honoring these men and women that have given the ultimate sacrifice for law enforcement for their communities and everything like that,” Missouri Highway Patrol Lt. Mike Lynch said. “We keep the honor going for their families, we keep the honor going for the communities they serve. That’s the greatest thing we can do for them.”

“They had families, they had mothers, they had fathers, they have brothers, sisters, we’re here to pay homage to them and to always remind them that we will never forget the sacrifice that their family member made,” Seniors and Lawmen Together member Doug Austin said.

The keynote speaker of the event was the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.

The ceremony was hosted by the Seniors And Lawmen Together organization.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.