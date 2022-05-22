Heartland Votes
Current leader in PGA Championship Mito Pereira tees off

Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of...
Mito Pereira, of Chile, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Lucas Sellem and Jess Todd
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KFVS) - Current PGA Championship leader Mito Pereira tees off for his final round in the tournament.

This is the first time in Pereira’s career that he has made the cut for a major championship.

During his first weekend round on Saturday, he shot 1-under 69.

Entering the fourth and final round on Sunday, Pereira holds a three stroke lead over Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

