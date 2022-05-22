Current leader in PGA Championship Mito Pereira tees off
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KFVS) - Current PGA Championship leader Mito Pereira tees off for his final round in the tournament.
This is the first time in Pereira’s career that he has made the cut for a major championship.
During his first weekend round on Saturday, he shot 1-under 69.
Entering the fourth and final round on Sunday, Pereira holds a three stroke lead over Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.
