Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

The couple apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida, face charges in numerous states.
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Curtis
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BAY, Fla. (WTVY/Gray News) - A couple sought on numerous theft charges and described by police as “con-artists” have been captured, WTVY reported.

William Matheny and his wife Mary Jane Matheny, were apprehended in Palm Bay, Florida. They face charges in a number of states.

The Mathenys are accused of using a fake credit card to steal nearly $600 in gas in Dothan, Florida, this week. Houston County deputies also recovered thousands of dollars in equipment believed to be stolen.

The pickup truck they were last spotted in was also stolen, authorities say.

The couple faces charges in Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama and other states. They are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands in merchandise, including large utility trailers and boats.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
A tree fell over North Farmington Road in Jackson, Mo. Saturday, May 21 around 11:20 a.m.
First Alert: Scattered showers overnight
Strong storms led to power outages across the Heartland on Saturday, May 21.
Power outages reported in the Heartland
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized

Latest News

This image provided by the Baltimore County Fire Department shows the scene of a Megabus crash...
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House: 78,000 pounds of infant formula heading to US
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating...
Helicopter crash at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport leaves one hospitalized
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv