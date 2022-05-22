Around 1200 people attend spirituality and psychic event in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More than a thousand people came out to the Southern Illinois Spirituality and Psychic Festival in Marion this weekend.

This event featured roughly 60 vendors that specialize in tarot readers, palmistry, mediums, art and more.

People we talked with say it’s great to see this event grow interest over the years here in the area.

Kelly Kendrick-Tyson is a tarot reader with Petals and Thorns Tarot. She is also the organizer of the event.

“Our first year we were at like 600,” Kendrick-Tyson said. “So, it’s grown exponentially over the years and continues to grow and the wonderful thing is every year the vendors come or the festival goers come, people build friendships.”

“And it really connects people within the community as well,” Psychic medium Mat Skurat said. “Because you get local people, you get people from surrounding states, you even get people traveling from hours away.”

We also talked with Stephanie White with Infinite Intentions Gemworks who sells an array of different types of crystals and other items.

“I think it’s the movement. I think people are trying to find alternative ways to heal themselves and I think everybody should explore it and I am just really happy to be here and be part of it.”

This is their fifth year for the event.

