Murray State falls in first ever trip to NCAA Softball Regional
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers softball team lost it’s first ever game in the NCAA Regional 3-1 to Stanford Friday in Tuscaloosa.
With the loss, Murray State falls into the elimination bracket and will face Chattanooga on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
Earlier in the tournament, Alabama defeated Chattanooga 3-0.
The Racers are representing the Ohio Valley Conference in NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.