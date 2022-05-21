Heartland Votes
Murray State falls in first ever trip to NCAA Softball Regional

The Racers were defeated by Stanford, 3-1.
By Lucas Sellem and Todd Richards
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers softball team lost it’s first ever game in the NCAA Regional 3-1 to Stanford Friday in Tuscaloosa.

With the loss, Murray State falls into the elimination bracket and will face Chattanooga on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

Earlier in the tournament, Alabama defeated Chattanooga 3-0.

The Racers are representing the Ohio Valley Conference in NCAA Tournament.

