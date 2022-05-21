First Alert: Storms with hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes possible today

(KFVS) - A strong, slow moving cold front will move across the Heartland, which will ramp up thunderstorm chances today and tonight.

Brian Alworth says severe storms are possible and that is why SPC has raised us to a Level 2 risk out of 5.

The main threat will be for damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes.

A few showers could brush our northwest counties this morning, but the main push for stronger storms will be later this afternoon into early tonight.

Ahead of the front, it will be warm, humid and breezy.

Highs will be in the 80s, but could be close to 90 degrees near Caruthersville and Union City.

Areas where the front moves through will get cooler northerly winds.

A few lingering showers are possible Sunday morning, especially in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It will also be quite a bit cooler throughout the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will be around or just below 70.

Monday will also be cool, less humid and dry.

Storm chances return Tuesday through Thursday, with the threat of excessive rainfall.

