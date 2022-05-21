First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Thunderstorm chances ramping back up....plus....much cooler weather ahead!
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Thunderstorm chances ramp up again today and tonight as a strong cold front slowly inches in from the northwest.  SPC has raised us to a level 2 risk of severe, with damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes all possible.  A few showers may brush our northwest counties during the morning, but the main push of stronger storms will be later this afternoon into early tonight.  Ahead of the front it will be breezy, warm and humid today with highs in the 80s....maybe close to 90 near Caruthersville and Union City.  But as the front moves through, more and more of us will get cooler northerly winds…..and by daybreak Sunday morning it will be quite a bit cooler.

A few showers will likely be lingering tomorrow morning…especially in Ky and Tn, but the main story will be the much cooler temps.   Models continue to give us highs in the 60s, but this is likely too cool as they’re overestimating cloud cover.  None the less, Sunday and Monday will be much cooler and less humid…and rain-free.  Unfortunately,  southwest flow will bring more waves of showers and storms from Tuesday thru Thursday with excessive rainfall a threat.

