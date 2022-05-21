First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes
Thunderstorm Threat Continues this evening.......cooler and drier weather on the way!
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A slow-moving cold front will ease through the region early tonight, with a continued threat of thunderstorms.  Severe thunderstorm Watches remain in effect as of this evening.   Later tonight as cooler north winds develop,  the atmosphere will stabilize and we should wind down to just scattered showers….a few of which will linger into Sunday morning before ending.   After a few scattered showers tomorrow morning,  Sunday will end up as a mostly cloudy and unusually cool day, with north winds and highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s….and with partial clearing Sunday night (and much lower dew points) we’ll likely dip below 50 in some areas by daybreak Monday.

After a dry and pleasant Monday,  more active and stormy periods are likely Tuesday thru Thursday as active southwest flow redevelops.  This could involve more strong storms, but also locally excessive rainfall.  Temperatures look to stay relatively mild,  with another shot of cooler and less humid air by Thursday into Friday.

