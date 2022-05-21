Annual Blessing of the Jeeps at Bald Knob Cross to be held Saturday

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Third Annual Blessing of the Jeeps will be held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass on Saturday, May 21.

Blessings will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the base of the cross.

Organizers say the event is a way Jeep enthusiasts can gather for a blessing at one of the Heartland’s most iconic landmarks.

More than 2,000 Jeep enthusiasts throughout the Midwest are expected to attend.

Food trucks and local venders will be on-site all day.

Guided trial rides through the Shawnee National Forest will also be available.

Tours will leave from the cross at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here or on the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Facebook page.

