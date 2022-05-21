Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Blessing of the Jeeps at Bald Knob Cross to be held Saturday

The Third Annual Blessing of the Jeeps will be held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass on...
The Third Annual Blessing of the Jeeps will be held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass on Saturday, May 21.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Third Annual Blessing of the Jeeps will be held at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass on Saturday, May 21.

Blessings will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the base of the cross.

Organizers say the event is a way Jeep enthusiasts can gather for a blessing at one of the Heartland’s most iconic landmarks.

More than 2,000 Jeep enthusiasts throughout the Midwest are expected to attend.

Food trucks and local venders will be on-site all day.

Guided trial rides through the Shawnee National Forest will also be available.

Tours will leave from the cross at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here or on the Bald Knob Cross of Peace Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnold 141/21
10 tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
Gov. JB Pritzker says this will open the door for hundreds of dollars in individual property...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation providing property tax relief for seniors, veterans, disabled persons
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill
Pilot House announced on its Facebook page on Friday, May 20 it is now open to serve food. They...
Pilot House opens new location at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Latest News

A Memorial Day program will be held at the Mound City National Cemetery for the first time in...
Memorial Day program returns to Mound City National Cemetery
A Memphis reproductive health center plans to bring an abortion clinic to Carbondale, Illinois.
Memphis reproductive health center plans to bring abortion clinic to Carbondale
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
Swim beaches open for summer at Wappapello Lake
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. at the Red House Interpretive Center at 128 S. Main Street.
Red House Heritage Day Saturday in Cape Girardeau