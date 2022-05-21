Heartland Votes
3rd Annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con in Perryville, Mo.

The event will take place at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane) on July 16.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Heroes for Kids will host the third Annual Comic Con in Perryville, featuring multiple booths and auctions.

The event will take place at the Perry Park Center (800 City Park Lane) on July 16.

A release from Heroes for Kids says booth fees and silent auction proceeds will be benefitting Shriners Hospital for Children and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.

Tickets are available by contacting Heroes for Kids and at the door.

Please email heroesforkidsperryvillemo@hotmail.com for more information.

