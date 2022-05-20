Heartland Votes
Welcome home ceremony scheduled in June for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

FILE PHOTO: A previous Welcome Home Ceremony for the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Flight of Southern Illinois.

Veterans will return to Marion from their day in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 7.

They will gather outside at the front airport entrance for Flight #8 at 5 p.m. to welcome them home. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, “welcome home” banners, flags and to wear patriotic attire.

“The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming,” Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer, said in a news release. “There is no better way to celebrate our veterans and honor them by giving them a hero’s welcome home.”

Several food trucks will serve food from 5 p.m. until all the veterans are through the “Freedom Path” in the airport terminal.

Organizers say there will also be local entertainment performing, including Daniel Brothers Band and the JOY Singers from the Marion First Baptist Church.

The Welcome Home Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. with the singing of the National Anthem.

Due to limited parking on airport grounds, organizers encourage the general public to use the free transportation buses from off-site parking locations.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is a nonprofit hub of the Honor Flight network. All expenses for the one-day trip are covered by Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, including the flight, ground transportation, meals and beverages.

The trip is provided free of charge to the veterans.

