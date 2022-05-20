Very Windy Friday!

Mostly clear skies and no precipitation this morning. Muggy and mild temperatures in the 70s will start off Friday. Mostly sunny skies and very strong southerly winds pick up during the afternoon. Gusts will be close to 35mph with isolated gusts near 40mph. Above average temperatures will sit in the upper 80s with a few isolated low 90s today. Tonight, clear weather conditions with winds weakening slightly and temperatures in the lower 70s.

A cold front will slowly move through the Heartland over the weekend. This will increase chances of rain and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Lingering showers will likely persist into early Sunday. There is a small chance of a few stronger storms Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.

A large temperature drop Sunday and Monday will hold temps in the lower 70s. This is short lived as we will warm back near average in the upper 70s most of next week with additional chances of rain and storms.

-Lisa

