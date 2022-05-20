Heartland Votes
Sunset Concerts series returns June 30 at SIU

The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sunset Concerts series returns June 30 with six weeks of free music for all ages and interests.

It will be held each Thursday evening through July 28, with the first concert on the steps of Shryock Auditorium at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

According to a release from SIU, the venue alternates between the steps and two other locations in the city of Carbondale including Turley Park on the west side of the city and the corner of Washington Street and Illinois 13 in downtown Carbondale.

The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours.

Check out the complete 2022 schedule below:

According to SIU, bans on glass bottles, kegs, smoking, pets and solicitations will be enforced, as well as underage drinking laws.

The concert series was canceled in 2020 and postponed to later in the summer in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to continue the long-standing tradition of hosting the Sunset Concerts for our community,” said Tena Bennett, the university’s Student Center director. “SIU, the City of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District are happy to collaborate to host a variety of diverse bands to provide great entertainment in a family-friendly environment.”

It’s been a popular summer tradition since 1978.

SIU and its Student Center and Student Programming Council, along with the city of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District collaborated on the series.

