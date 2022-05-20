Heartland Votes
Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors set tuition, fees for fall 2022

The Board of Governors met on Friday morning, May 20 to set tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tuition for undergraduate and undergraduate online students is now the same at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to a release from the university, total tuition and general fees for undergraduate Missouri residents increased by about 4 percent, from $290.50 to $300.50 per credit hour.

Undergraduate online rates decreased by 5.4 percent, from $317.50 to $300.50.

The university said increases were also approved for graduate and lower division regional campus courses.

The Board kept existing general fees at the same rate as the previous academic year.

“Online undergraduate students is one of the fastest growing segments in our student body,” said Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for Finance and Administration. “That’s largely because Southeast has expanded the number of programs that can be completed fully online and our students find this to be a quality option that gives them more flexibility to meet other responsibilities including work and family.”

He said using the same rate for Missouri resident students whether they’re on campus or learning online also makes it easier for them to understand their bill and tuition costs.

Total tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 academic year are below.

ResidentNonresidentOnlineLower Division
Undergraduate$300.50$519.50$300.50
Graduate$386.50$663.25$386.50
Regional Campus$196.00

“Our mission has always been to offer as affordable an education as possible,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “At Southeast, our students benefit from generous academic and need-based scholarship programs. In fact, our Will to Do award for Missouri residents who receive the Federal Pell Grant means eligible students will pay $0 in tuition and general fees. Our Copper Dome Scholarship is unique because it increases in value each year a student is eligible.”

According to Southeast, it extended its scholarship deadline to June 1. Students who apply with test optional admission, meaning they don’t need to take the ACT/SAT exam, are also eligible for the Copper Dome Scholarship program.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

