SIU seeking tutors for school children impacted by COVID pandemic

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University (SIU) is looking to help school children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering an intensive, research-based tutoring program to support the children whose learning progress stalled because they were unable to attend classes as usual.

SIU says it is actively seeking tutors to work individually with groups of up to three children at several area school districts in conjunction with the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, a multi-university program from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

According to a university release, SIU is working with four area school districts to place academic tutors with children in grades 3-8 for reading, math and online high school math instruction.

To participate, SIU says you must at have at least a high school degree and must pass a background check, which is paid for by the grant. You must also complete a five-hour online training module, created by Illinois State University.

University students, retired teachers and community members, among others, are eligible to serve as tutors in the partner schools. All tutors will be trained and compensated.

