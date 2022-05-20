Heartland Votes
Salukis claim first MVC baseball title in over 3 decades

Grey Epps launches three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to give SIU a 7-1 lead.
Grey Epps launches three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to give SIU a 7-1 lead.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem and Todd Richards
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Salukis claimed their first Missouri Valley Conference baseball title in 32 years with a 7-1 win over Illinois State in game two of a double-header on Friday, May 20.

The game took place in Normal, Ill. and after losing the first game, the Saluki bats exploded in the second match-up.

All capped off by a Grey Epps three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning.

With the win, SIU wrapped up the top seed for the MCV Tournament and finished the regular season 39-13.

SIU Head Coach and Sikeston native, Lance Rhodes will lead the Salukis into the MVC Tournament next week.

