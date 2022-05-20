Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reported Illinois tornado knocks down trees, damages school

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging a high school.

A team from the National Weather Service’s Paducah, Kentucky, office will travel to Mount Carmel on Friday to assess storm damage after law enforcement reported a tornado touchdown Thursday night on the south side of the city.

Severe storms unleash tornado, flash flooding across St. Louis area

No injuries were reported. Meteorologist Dan Spaeth says the team will also investigate whether the suspected tornado also caused damage reported in Keensburg, a small Wabash County community. He says the storm may also have crossed into Knox County, Indiana.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
Crews respond to gas station damaged by storm in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
Court says McCloskeys can’t advise right-wing group for free
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by Colorado Avalanche center...
Blues and Avalanche tied 1-1 heading into game 3
generic graphic
Assistant chief gets $162K to settle discrimination lawsuit
Four people are dead and three others were injured in a car accident Friday night, police...
Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week