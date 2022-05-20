Police: Registered sex offender caught using business Wi-Fi to get child porn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was caught using a business’ Wi-Fi connection to get child pornography.

Gary W. Shields, 42, of Herrin, was arrested for possession of child pornography and violation of sex offender registration.

According to Herrin police, they received a report of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle at an area business on South Park Ave. around 6:24 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

Officers identified the man as Shields and learned he was a registered sex offender and currently on probation.

They say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.

In the release from the Herrin Police Department, Chief David Dorris said if a local business sees something suspicious like this, they should report it as soon as possible.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “We need the public’s help in being our eyes and ears.”

Shields was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

