Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Registered sex offender caught using business Wi-Fi to get child porn

Herrin police say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.
Herrin police say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.(Staff)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was caught using a business’ Wi-Fi connection to get child pornography.

Gary W. Shields, 42, of Herrin, was arrested for possession of child pornography and violation of sex offender registration.

According to Herrin police, they received a report of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle at an area business on South Park Ave. around 6:24 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

Officers identified the man as Shields and learned he was a registered sex offender and currently on probation.

They say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.

In the release from the Herrin Police Department, Chief David Dorris said if a local business sees something suspicious like this, they should report it as soon as possible.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “We need the public’s help in being our eyes and ears.”

Shields was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital Family Medical Center is 19,222 square feet with 33...
Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville
Arnold 141/21
Seven tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
FILE PHOTO: A previous Welcome Home Ceremony for the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Welcome home ceremony scheduled in June for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
The COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Illinois, as of Friday, May 20.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 40K new cases of COVID-19 over past week