Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Chicago that sent bystanders scattering, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald’s on the city’s Near North Side, a few blocks from the city’s Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.

Details about what led to the shooting weren’t immediately released by police, but a witness, Deonna Jackson, 18, said the shooting appeared to stem from a fight outside the restaurant.

“When the fight first started, we were right next to them,” Deonna Jackson, 18, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We had to run because I didn’t want anyone to swing on me.”

The shooting comes amid a surge in deadly violence in the city in recent years. And it follows a deadly shooting last weekend in downtown Chicago’s Millennium Park that killed a teen and led the city to tighten a curfew for young people as part of efforts to curb violence.

As paramedics and officers responded Thursday, a fight erupted between two people across the street from the scene of the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported, and some people crossed a line of police tape and argued with officers before they were moved away.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the dead. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released. An investigation was ongoing.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
Crews respond to gas station damaged by storm in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to erase...
Blinken: 'Putin's war will not succeed'
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Alesia Horton, director of the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., looks out the...
Religious backers of abortion rights say God’s on their side
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decries deadly violence in the city on Thursday.
Chicago mayor speaks out against violence