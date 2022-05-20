Pilot House opens new location at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A well-known restaurant in town opened its second location at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Pilot House announced on its Facebook page on Friday, May 20 it is now open to serve food. They said they hope to open the bar the following week.

The restaurant will serve the same menu as the old location.

The airport location in the terminal will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

You can also call 573-381-2900 for carry-out orders.

