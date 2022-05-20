Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pilot House opens new location at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Pilot House announced on its Facebook page on Friday, May 20 it is now open to serve food. They...
Pilot House announced on its Facebook page on Friday, May 20 it is now open to serve food. They said they hope to open the bar the following week.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A well-known restaurant in town opened its second location at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Pilot House announced on its Facebook page on Friday, May 20 it is now open to serve food. They said they hope to open the bar the following week.

The restaurant will serve the same menu as the old location.

The airport location in the terminal will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

You can also call 573-381-2900 for carry-out orders.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital Family Medical Center is 19,222 square feet with 33...
Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville
Arnold 141/21
Seven tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
FILE PHOTO: A previous Welcome Home Ceremony for the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Welcome home ceremony scheduled in June for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
Herrin police say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.
Police: Registered sex offender caught using business Wi-Fi to get child porn
The COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Illinois, as of Friday, May 20.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 40K new cases of COVID-19 over past week