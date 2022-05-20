Heartland Votes
Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital Family Medical Center is 19,222 square feet with 33 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, large nurse stations, offices and a new lobby.(Pinckneyville Community Hospital)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An open house will be held Tuesday, June 7 for a new family medical center.

According to a release from the Pinckneyville Community Hospital, the open house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

It will include facility tours, information, refreshments and more.

The new facility is 19,222 square feet with 33 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, large nurse stations, offices and a new lobby. It also provides multipurpose space for community education and behavioral health programs.

In May 2021, the hospital broke ground for the new medical center and was approved for a $9.9 million loan through the federal government.

