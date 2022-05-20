Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An open house will be held Tuesday, June 7 for a new family medical center.

According to a release from the Pinckneyville Community Hospital, the open house will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

It will include facility tours, information, refreshments and more.

The new facility is 19,222 square feet with 33 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, large nurse stations, offices and a new lobby. It also provides multipurpose space for community education and behavioral health programs.

In May 2021, the hospital broke ground for the new medical center and was approved for a $9.9 million loan through the federal government.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.