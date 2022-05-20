New riverfront festival to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.

The Riverfront Fall Festival will kick off at 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.

The festival will take place on Water Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

The event will feature live music, children’s activities, food and drinks, entertainment, southeast Missouri artisans and vendors.

Children’s activities include a costume contest, face painting, balloon animals, a crafting station, games and more.

The music lineup features Steve Shafner & the Jumper Cables, Maggie Thorn, Jason Heeter Band, Logan Chapman and the Ivas John Band.

Christy Mershon and Dr. Joel Rhodes will use the Mississippi River as their backdrop for their theatrical storytelling performances.

Organizers say the inaugural one-day event is to celebrate the autumn season in southeast Missouri.

They are currently asking for more vendors, such as leatherworkers, multiple visual artists, glassmakers, fine art photographers and other artisans, to participate in selling their pieces at the festival.

Venders, volunteers and more information about the festival can be found here or by contacting Alyssa Phares at 573-335-1631 or by email.

