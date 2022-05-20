New ethanol level authorization concerns small engine owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of fresh-cut grass, that’s summer, but the lawnmower to make that happen needs gas.

The Biden Administration recently authorized the continuation of E-15 gas this summer.

The authorization comes as the administration tries to lighten the pain at the pump.

This amount is usually banned in the US from June to September.

“First of all, ethanol is not good for our small engines,” said Donnie Reams, manager at Ace Hardware.

Although it may help your pockets, it might hurt your boat, lawnmower, or weed eater.

Reams said small engines should not use fuel with ethanol and especially not past a certain percentage.

“Most engines are recommended for no more than 10 percent ethanol and I feel like this 15 percent could really cause lots of problems for small engines,” he said.

Reams said customers should use a gas conditioner to help absorb the water that ethanol brings into the engine.

He said the effects of ethanol could tear through pipes and plastic.

“Some stations in town do carry ethanol-free fuel which is a very high-octane fuel,” said Reams. “It’s probably the most expensive fuel on the lot. But if a person can go to that. They’re going to be better off.”

President Biden said this is only temporary as they try to lower gas prices.

Under former President Trump in 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency extended a waiver that allowed year-round sales of E15 gasoline.

