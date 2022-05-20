Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million

Heartland Votes
The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Mercedes-Benz just made history by selling the most expensive car in the world, the company confirmed Thursday.

The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros, the equivalent of $142 million.

Hagerty, a company that tracks collector car values, said that makes it the priciest set of wheels ever. The previous record was $70 million paid in 2018 for a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO.

The record-setting Mercedes was sold at an invitation-only auction on May 5.

It was one of just two of its kind and has a top speed of 186 mph. The other one will remain at the Mercedes-Benz museum.

Mercedes said money from the sale will be used to establish the Mercedes-Benz fund, a global scholarship fund.

