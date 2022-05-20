Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mom left 2-year-old alone while she went to a store, police say

Police said a neighbor reported that a 2-year-old boy was wandering in a front yard alone...
Police said a neighbor reported that a 2-year-old boy was wandering in a front yard alone Thursday night. The neighbor picked the child up and called police.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was charged after her young son was found wandering in a front yard, wet and crying, while she went to a store, police said.

The 28-year-old mother was charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Police said a neighbor reported that a 2-year-old boy was wandering in a front yard alone Thursday night. The neighbor picked the child up and called police.

An officer took the child and comforted him until his father arrived.

Other officers found the front door to the home where the boy lived was unlocked, and the back door was open. They said they entered to check for parents, and possibly other unattended children, but found the house empty except for two dogs.

While the officers were checking the house, the mother returned home and asked why officers were at her home. She was informed that her son was found wandering outside.

The mom told officers that she had left her son alone because he was “fine watching TV.” She told them she thought her husband was on the way home, so she left him alone and went to Petco.

She was arrested and transported to Wolcott police headquarters for booking. She was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and began an investigation, according to Wolcott police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
This year’s theme, Growing Better Together, is a call to action to support each other and focus...
Child at center of 11th contempt of court finding no longer in psychiatric facility, DCFS says
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say