Memorial Day program returns to Mound City National Cemetery

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Memorial Day program will be held at the Mound City National Cemetery for the first time in two years.

According to organizers, the event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 with the Call to Order.

Three students from Egyptian High School will deliver messages first heard on Veterans Day. Organizers say they were so impressed with the messages, they asked them to return for Memorial Day.

The guest speaker will be Thomas Hovatter, an Annapolis graduate and Marine Corps veteran.

The program will also include the placement of wreaths, flags lowering, the reading of the Eleventh General Order and more.

A picnic will follow at the commission’s museum at 315 S. 4th Street in Mound City.

According to organizers, a shuttle service to the cemetery will be available from the parking lot of the former Catholic Church located at Illinois Route 37 and S. 5th Street in Mound City.

