Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man arrested after assaulting Little League umpires at baseball game, police say

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree...
Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Wade Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after an altercation at a baseball field Thursday evening involving at least two Little League umpires.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were called to a baseball field in Pisgah on May 19 in response to verbal arguments between parents and officials during a Little League game. Harnen said the arguments appeared to be over by the time deputies arrived at the field.

As one of the deputies was leaving the scene, he witnessed a person in a physical altercation with a group in another part of the parking lot. The group allegedly being assaulted included two umpires from the Little League game.

Jonathan Henderson, 43, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a sports official.

Deputies said the altercation resulted in minor injuries, but no emergency services were required at the field.

Henderson was released on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

FILE - The order is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where three of the seven...
Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map
The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital Family Medical Center is 19,222 square feet with 33...
Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
The U.S. Senate approved an emergency aid package to assist Ukraine....
How US funding could impact Ukraine/Russia war
Arnold 141/21
Seven tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday