Jackson Co., Ill. health dept. reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths

The Jackson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

According to a Facebook post from the health department on Friday, May 20, two men, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, passed away.

As of Friday, May 20, they said there have been 137 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.

Currently, Jackson County is rated as “medium” risk in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Level rating system.

The number of reported daily COVID-19 cases, however, has increased over the past month from a seven-day average of 3.5 cases on April 14 to 35.8 on May 18.

According to the health department, the seven-day average for the rate of positive tests is currently around 10 percent, although home tests are not reported or factored into any public health metrics.

*POST EDITED 5/20/22 - 9:52am** JCHD sadly reports the Covid-related deaths of two males, one in his seventies, the...

Posted by Jackson County Health Department - Illinois on Friday, May 20, 2022

