Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 40K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 40,193 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 56 additional deaths, on Friday, May 20. That’s since its last reporting on May 13.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,249,534 cases, including 33,761 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,060 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 315 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Jackson, Johnson and Massac Counties in southern Illinois are in the “Medium Community Level” as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this level, the CDC said people who are elderly or immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their second booster, if eligible.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,200,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,167 doses. Since May 13, 92,168 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 52 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

