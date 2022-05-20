Heartland Votes
Fuel retailers sue over requirement to post about tax freeze

Illinois fuel retailers argued in a lawsuit that a requirement to post signs alerting consumers...
Illinois fuel retailers argued in a lawsuit that a requirement to post signs alerting consumers about a six-month freeze in the state motor-fuel tax unconstitutionally compels them to promote Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection campaign.(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois fuel retailers argued in a lawsuit that a requirement to post signs alerting consumers about a six-month freeze in the state motor-fuel tax unconstitutionally compels them to promote Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reelection campaign.

The Illinois Fuel & Retail Association and others filed the lawsuit in Sangamon County Circuit Court against the Illinois Department of Revenue.

At issue is a sign retailers must post on each fuel pump beginning July 1 as a result of the General Assembly and Pritzker freezing the motor fuel tax for six months.

The lawsuit says it violates the First Amendment by compelling political speech.

