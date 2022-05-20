Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warm, windy today; storm chances return this weekend

A beautiful view of Tower Rock on a sunny day. (Source: CNews/Tammy Collins)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Strong southernly winds will help keep the Heartland very warm today.

It’s a muggy start to Friday with temperatures in the 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with above average temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated locations could reach the low 90s.

Very strong southerly winds will also pick up during the afternoon hours.

Gusts will be close to 35 mph, with isolated gusts near 40 mph.

Tonight, skies will be clear with winds weakening slightly.

Temps will be mild in the lower 70s.

A cold front will slowly move through the Heartland over the weekend.

This will increase chances for rain and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

There is a small chance some storms could be strong in the afternoon into the evening hours.

Be sure to receive alerts and monitor any changes with the KFVS First Alert Weather app, especially if you have outdoor plans. You can download the free app here.

Lingering showers will likely continue Sunday morning.

Temps will also be much cooler.

Highs will only reach the lower 70s on Sunday and Monday.

This cool-off will be short-lived. Temperatures will quickly warm back to near average in the upper 70s.

There are also rain and storm chances nearly every day next week.

