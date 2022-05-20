Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Windy and warm today.....more storms arrive tomorrow!
By Brian Alworth
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
A windy and very warm day but at least we’re getting a break in the thunderstorm outlook.  Wind Advisories are in effect today for most of the area,  with south winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph.  The winds should decrease by this evening, however….leading to a warm but dry evening.   Then our attention turns to an approaching cold front and upper trough.  Models are showing a quick swath of thunderstorms moving through our northwestern counties of SE MO late tonight….followed by a break for several hours.  Then the  main event arrives Saturday afternoon and evening with strong to severe storms likely as the front gets closer….some storms will likely produce hail and strong winds gusts.

Next week is shaping up to be unusually cool for late May….with highs mainly in the 70′s!  In fact models keep showing highs in the 60s on Sunday, but this is probably too low as the models are underestimating the amount of strong late-spring sunshine.  None the less,  it will be an unusually mild day with much lower dew points moving in as well….and by Monday morning some areas could be in the upper 40s.  More showers and storms are still in the outlook for the Tuesday thru Thursday period next week as a couple of systems move through.

