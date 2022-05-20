A few storms possible Saturday. Cooler Sunday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a warm and windy day across the Heartland with many areas hitting the lower 90s. For this evening the winds will relax a bit but will remain out of the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH. This will keep temperatures very warm. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday a cold front will move through the area. Ahead of this front scattered showers and storms will develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat. Highs will range from near 80 northwest to near 90 southeast.

Behind the cold front Sunday will be much cooler. Depending on how long it takes the clouds to clear, many areas could be stuck in the middle 60s for most of the day.

