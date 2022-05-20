Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A few storms possible Saturday. Cooler Sunday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a warm and windy day across the Heartland with many areas hitting the lower 90s. For this evening the winds will relax a bit but will remain out of the southwest around 10 to 15 MPH. This will keep temperatures very warm. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday a cold front will move through the area. Ahead of this front scattered showers and storms will develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the main threat. Highs will range from near 80 northwest to near 90 southeast.

Behind the cold front Sunday will be much cooler. Depending on how long it takes the clouds to clear, many areas could be stuck in the middle 60s for most of the day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 5/20
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 5/20
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/20
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 5/20
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 5/20.
First Alert noon forecast 5/20
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast