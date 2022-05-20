Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Doctor charged in murder-for-hire plot

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to murder her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville doctor has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19.

Court records state that on May 15, Russell made contact with a person that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an FBI undercover employee.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the murder. On May 18, she put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after the murder took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge late this morning. She is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing on May 24.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal judicial system.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

The new Pinckneyville Community Hospital Family Medical Center is 19,222 square feet with 33...
Open house scheduled for new family medical center in Pinckneyville
Arnold 141/21
Seven tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area Thursday
FILE PHOTO: A previous Welcome Home Ceremony for the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Welcome home ceremony scheduled in June for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
Herrin police say Shields was using an open Wi-Fi connection at the business to get child porn.
Police: Registered sex offender caught using business Wi-Fi to get child porn
The COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Illinois, as of Friday, May 20.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 40K new cases of COVID-19 over past week