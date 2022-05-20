Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait takes the stage this weekend in Cape Girardeau

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is performing at Laughing Gas Comedy Club in Cape Girardeau on Friday night, May 20 and two shows Saturday night, May 21.
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Iconic Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is delivering laughs this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

He is this week’s stand-up act at Laughing Gas Comedy Club.

Goldthwait takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 and for two shows on Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The comedian known for his acting roles, directing movies and writing.

He is often recognized as the character Officer Zed McGluck in the ‘Police Academy’ movies in the 80s, the voice of Pain in Hurcules and his role in Scrooged with Bill Murray.

Goldthwait says his stand-up style is that of a storyteller. And his stories are sure to make you laugh.

To see Bobcat Goldthwait at Laughing Gas Comedy Club, click here for tickets.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
Crews respond to gas station damaged by storm in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Chief Deputy Cash
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Chief Deputy Cash
Having lots of laughs with Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait
Having lots of laughs with Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait
National Dog Rescue Day: Meet Tate!
National Dog Rescue Day: Meet Tate!