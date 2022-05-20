Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait takes the stage this weekend in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Iconic Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is delivering laughs this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

He is this week’s stand-up act at Laughing Gas Comedy Club.

Goldthwait takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 and for two shows on Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The comedian known for his acting roles, directing movies and writing.

He is often recognized as the character Officer Zed McGluck in the ‘Police Academy’ movies in the 80s, the voice of Pain in Hurcules and his role in Scrooged with Bill Murray.

Goldthwait says his stand-up style is that of a storyteller. And his stories are sure to make you laugh.

