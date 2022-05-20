Cape Central high school graduation returns to normal after pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 300 students from Cape Central High School will walk across the stage on Friday evening, May 20 to receive their diploma.

While the pandemic disrupted school events, including graduation, school administrators say this is one step closer to normal.

“Tonight’s gonna be great just because of everything with COVID and the pandemic that we had to deal with,” Assistant Principal Andy McGill said.

He said after two years of COVID restrictions, he’s happy to see things go back to normal.

“Being able to see more crowds and being able to come together and actually have a full graduation compared to what it was two years ago,” he added.

He said this is a return to the ceremonies they knew before the pandemic.

“To see our seniors, walk across that stage just because things have been abnormal for them and for their high school career,” McGill said.

A few high school seniors reflected on what this day means to them.

“I’m super excited and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m a little bit sad like everyone else is ‘cause it’s a big day for all of us. We’re kind of all going our separate ways here pretty soon,” said senior Garrison James Cabral.

“It’s really scary and happy but also just kind of sad. I’m feeling like all of the emotions at once I feel because I’m gonna miss all my classmates so much, but it makes me feel better that were all doing this together,” said senior Stella Wright.

Seniors Stella and Garrison said they’ll never forget the memories and are grateful they will experience a more normal graduation ceremony.

Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

