Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Central high school graduation returns to normal after pandemic

While the pandemic disrupted school events, including graduation, Cape Central school...
While the pandemic disrupted school events, including graduation, Cape Central school administrators say this is one step closer to normal.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 300 students from Cape Central High School will walk across the stage on Friday evening, May 20 to receive their diploma.

While the pandemic disrupted school events, including graduation, school administrators say this is one step closer to normal.

“Tonight’s gonna be great just because of everything with COVID and the pandemic that we had to deal with,” Assistant Principal Andy McGill said.

He said after two years of COVID restrictions, he’s happy to see things go back to normal.

“Being able to see more crowds and being able to come together and actually have a full graduation compared to what it was two years ago,” he added.

He said this is a return to the ceremonies they knew before the pandemic.

“To see our seniors, walk across that stage just because things have been abnormal for them and for their high school career,” McGill said.

A few high school seniors reflected on what this day means to them.

“I’m super excited and I’m looking forward to the future. I’m a little bit sad like everyone else is ‘cause it’s a big day for all of us. We’re kind of all going our separate ways here pretty soon,” said senior Garrison James Cabral.

“It’s really scary and happy but also just kind of sad. I’m feeling like all of the emotions at once I feel because I’m gonna miss all my classmates so much, but it makes me feel better that were all doing this together,” said senior Stella Wright.

Seniors Stella and Garrison said they’ll never forget the memories and are grateful they will experience a more normal graduation ceremony.

Cape Central High School’s graduation ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
A Memorial Day program will be held at the Mound City National Cemetery for the first time in...
Memorial Day program returns to Mound City National Cemetery
Joseph D. Grissom, 43, of Downers Grove, Ill., was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Ill. man accused of assaulting man in Paducah, taking his clothes and prescription medications
As prices continue to soar officials with Ameren MO say they are trying to give their customers...
Ameren Missouri adjusts costs on electric bill