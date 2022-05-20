Heartland Votes
Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs.

People have preserved the hail in their freezers so we were able to take a look at it today and it is unbelievable.

We spoke with a roofing company that’s out surveying the damage the hail left behind and they said it’s like nothing they’ve seen before. They told us many of the homes they’ve seen so far are damaged beyond repair and will need a whole new roof.

They say some people sustained damage to the solar panels on their roofs.

The hail also caused damage to many cars that were parked in driveways and on the street.

