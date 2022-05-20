Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 wanted for using credit card to buy lotto tickets worth thousands

A credit card fraud case involving lottery tickets is under investigation in Caruthersville.
A credit card fraud case involving lottery tickets is under investigation in Caruthersville.(WBKO)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A credit card fraud case involving lottery tickets is under investigation in Caruthersville.

Officers were called to the Kwik Mart in town on Wednesday, May 18 in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit device.

According to Caruthersville Police, their investigation revealed three males used a credit car to purchase several thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Officers are now working to identify the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday will be sunny and windy.
First Alert: Dry Friday, storms could return this weekend
The man can be seen in a video circulating on social media beating a squirrel with a golf club.
Malden police trying to ID man seen in video beating squirrel with golf club
Raymond Allen Stovall was wanted on charges of statutory sodomy first, child molestation first...
Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation in custody
A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
During a search of the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, marijuana, scales, packaging...
2 from East St. Louis facing drug, gun charges after traffic stop in Scott City

Latest News

A ZX gas station was damaged during storms Thursday evening, May 19 in Perry County, Mo.
No one injured after gas station damaged by straight line winds in Perry Co., Mo.
The Jackson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths.
Jackson Co., Ill. health dept. reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths
A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.
New riverfront festival to be held in Cape Girardeau
The concerts all begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Sunset Concerts series returns June 30 at SIU
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects