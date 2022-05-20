3 wanted for using credit card to buy lotto tickets worth thousands

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A credit card fraud case involving lottery tickets is under investigation in Caruthersville.

Officers were called to the Kwik Mart in town on Wednesday, May 18 in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit device.

According to Caruthersville Police, their investigation revealed three males used a credit car to purchase several thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Officers are now working to identify the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.