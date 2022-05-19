Heartland Votes
Warm Thursday With A Chance of Storms

Strong storms possible this afternoon if they develop....
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging in the low 60s north to the low 70s south. Isolated patchy fog is likely across southern Illinois where temperatures are cooler. Added sunshine and southerly winds will help heat temperatures rapidly today. Highs will sig in the upper 80s to low 90s. The big question for today is whether we can see storms develop across the Heartland. There is a chance that we remain dry which could allow additional areas to warm into the low 90s. If storms do develop due to a boundary and disturbance over the Heartland, we could quickly see strong to severe storms around. It is more favorable for storms chances in our northern counties-impacts would be large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures in the low 70s. Friday will by sunny and very windy with southerly winds that can gust up to 35mph. The timing of a cold front on Friday is pushed back which means we should remain dry on Friday. The front will impact the Heartland over the weekend with added showers and storms Saturday heading into early Sunday.

A slightly and short-lived cool down will start off next week. We will quickly see temperatures back near average with chances of rain and storms almost every day next week.

-Lisa

