Sikeston man wanted for statutory sodomy, rape, child molestation

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for a Sikeston man wanted on charges of statutory sodomy, rape and child molestation.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Allen Stovall has not been seen since May 5.

He’s wanted for three counts of statutory sodomy first, three counts of child molestation first and three counts of statutory rape second.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 573-545-3525.

