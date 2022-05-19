Power outages and flooding in St. Louis area as severe storms rip through the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands were without power and dozens of cars got stuck in floodwaters on both sides of the river as severe storms moved through the St. Louis metro Thursday.

Ameren reported about 11,000 customers were without power in the St. Louis region around 9 p.m. Thursday.

An EF-0 tornado hit Kirkwood Thursday evening and went Northeast until Warson Woods. It was a brief tornado and tree damage was reported in the area. Kirkwood resident Charlie Jackson recalls being home with family when the storm strolled through his neighborhood.

“I was home were watching TV and my mom was cooking on the stove and next thing I know I hear a big thud,” Jackson remembered. “So next thing you know I grab my flip-flops .. come running outside to find out a tree has been completely uprooted. It was a pretty scary situation because my dad and sister were still out. I didn’t want the tree hitting them on the way in.”

He is thankful that none of his family was hurt.

The National Weather Service will survey areas with tornado damage Friday. Surveyors will head to Breese in Clinton County to see if a tornado touched down before traveling in the opposite direction to western Franklin County. Route CC just south of Route 50 collapsed due to flash flooding. MoDOT has been working to make repairs overnight.

A confirmed EF-0 tornado hit Kirwood to Glendale to Warson Woods this evening. Most of the damage was tree damage, though a tree did fall on a home in Glendale. It was brief and lower end damage but indeed a confirmed tornado. pic.twitter.com/uLrgp1kGc8 — Steve Templeton (@SteveTempleton) May 20, 2022

Three cars were submerged as flash floods surged over Interstate 55 near Loughborough in south St. Louis City. The fire department said the occupants self-evacuated and no injuries were reported. The interstate was shut down as crews helped drivers and water cleared off the highway.

Crews from the Missouri Sewer District responded to several flooded areas including Bevo Mill for water gushing onto a road, flooding it as seen in this video. MSD officials said the storm didn’t cause any failure to the pumps but the flooding happened due to the amount of rainwater plus debris blocking storm drains. MSD said they received over 80 phone calls.

