Portageville and Kennett baseball teams claim District Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Portageville Bulldogs and Kennett Indians had very similar seasons entering their respective district tournaments. Both lost fewer than five games in 2022, and both were aiming for back to back district championships.

In Class 2 District 1, Portageville hosted South Pemiscot for the title game.

Spectacular pitching for the Bulldogs thanks to Trey Benthal kept South Pemiscot’s hitters at bay throughout the game. Meanwhile, Portageville’s offensive firepower, which allowed them to score double-digit runs 14 times prior this season, was on full display.

The spark that lit the fuse in the Bulldogs’ bats came in the bottom of the third. Leading 1-0, Mason Adams launched an RBI triple to left. The sea of blue packed around Meatte Park erupted.

Portageville carried all the energy and momentum from there. Bulldogs won 11-1 for a repeat. They will play the winner of East Carter and Van Buren in Sectionals on Monday.

In Class 4 District 1, Kennett hosted Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau). A rematch of the 2018 title game where Notre Dame cruised 7-0.

The Bulldogs did not have the same kind of success this time around. After a Noah Gadberry home run put Notre Dame ahead 3-0 in the top of the first, Kennett settled in and controlled the game.

Four runs in the bottom of the first gave the Indians the lead. They would score in every other inning except the fourth to further the gap.

Reese Robinett came on in relief for the Indians in the second inning and hurled a shutout for six innings.

Kennett got the win 11-3, also as back to back district champions. The defending state champion Indians earn a matchup with Park Hills Central in Sectionals on Tuesday.

